April 28 Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,263.81 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. * Gold is on track for the largest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, down about 1.6 percent, but is heading towards a gain of about 1.2 percent for the month. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 percent to $1,264.90 an ounce. * The dollar edged up in Asian trading on Friday. The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 99.231. * Asian stocks inched higher on Friday and looked set to close a strong week on a positive note, while the euro slipped after the European Central Bank showed no signs of paring its stimulus programme. * The European Central Bank stuck to its ultra-easy policy stance on Thursday as inflation continues to undershoot its target but explicitly acknowledged the vigour of the euro zone economy, now on its best run since the global financial crisis. * Euro zone economic sentiment climbed to a near 10-year high in April against expectations of almost no change as confidence in all sectors improved and inflation expectations dampened, EU data showed on Thursday. * New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose less than expected in March, but a second straight monthly increase in shipments suggested business investment accelerated in the first quarter amid a recovering energy sector. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.10 percent to 853.36 tonnes on Thursday. * Switzerland's gold exports bounced back in March from the previous month's slump as shipments to leading bullion consumers Hong Kong, China and India rose, Swiss customs data showed on Thursday. * China's Q1 gold output fell 9.29 percent y/y to 101.2 tonnes and Q1 gold consumption was up 14.73 percent y/y to 304.14 tonnes, the official Xinhua news agency said on Thursday, quoting data from the China Gold Association. * South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti has halted all exploration work at its La Colosa project in central Tolima, Colombia, after voters backed a proposal to ban mining in the municipality, the company said on Thursday. * London's silver price benchmark is facing big, unpredictable fluctuations that risk undermining its credibility and may complicate efforts by the London Bullion Market Association to find a new operator, according to a Reuters analysis of trading data and 10 industry sources. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Import prices March 0600 Germany Retail sales March 0600 Britain House prices April 0645 France Consumer spending March 0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q1 0900 Euro zone Inflation flash April 1230 U.S. GDP advance Q1 1230 U.S. Employment costs Q1 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI April (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Klamann)