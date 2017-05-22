May 22 Gold prices on Monday held gains from the previous session amid ongoing political worries surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump that are expected to keep weighing on the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was almost flat at $1,255.30 per ounce by 0058 GMT. It rose about 0.7 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,255.50 an ounce. * The dollar struggled to push ahead on Monday, holding near six-month lows against a basket of currencies as investors assessed the impact of U.S. political turmoil and a resurgent euro. * Trump was hit on Friday by embarrassing leaks that a senior adviser was a "person of interest" in a probe of possible collusion with Russia during last year's election campaign and that Trump had boasted to Russian officials of firing the man heading the investigation. * Trump raised the firing of the FBI director in a meeting with Russia's foreign minister to explain why he had been unable to find areas of cooperation with Moscow, two top administration officials said on Sunday. * Former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Trump amid an agency probe into alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election, has agreed to testify before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee at a public hearing, the committee said in a statement on Friday. * North Korea said on Monday it had successfully tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile to confirm the reliability of the late-stage guidance of the nuclear warhead, indicating further advances in the ability to hit U.S. targets. * The U.S Federal Reserve's expected plans for rate increases may be too fast for an economy that has shown recent signs of weakness, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday, making the case for a continued go-slow approach as inflation progress stalls. * Hedge funds and other money managers cut their net long position in COMEX gold for the third week in a row in the week ended May 16, taking it to a two-month low as bullion prices rose, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday. * South African miner Northam Platinum is searching for mines to buy, but is struggling to find high-quality, mechanised operations for sale in South Africa, its chief executive said. * Russia's central bank, which is seeking to diversify the country's international reserves, posted an increase in its gold reserves in April for the fourth consecutive month. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. National activity index Apr (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)