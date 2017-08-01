FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 7-week highs as dollar stumbles
#Gold Market Report
August 1, 2017 / 1:04 AM / an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 7-week highs as dollar stumbles

3 Min Read

    BENGALURU, August 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near
seven-week highs early Tuesday, supported by political
uncertainty and a slump in dollar, after registering their
biggest monthly gain in five months in July.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was nearly flat at $1,268.88 per ounce at
0040 GMT. It rose 2.2 percent last month, its biggest monthly
gain since February.
    * U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were also
almost unchanged at $1,267.50 per ounce.
    * The U.S. dollar hit a more than 2-1/2-year low against the
euro on Monday on month-end portfolio adjustments and
expectations for a more hawkish European Central Bank, and
touched a more than six-week low against the yen on concerns
over low U.S. inflation.       
    * The Kremlin has ordered the United States to cut about 60
percent of its diplomatic staff in Russia but many of those let
go will be Russian citizens, softening the impact of a measure
adopted in retaliation for new U.S. sanctions.             
    * Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes rebounded in
June after three straight monthly declines, but the housing
market remained constrained by a shortage of properties
available for sale.             
    * China hit back on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump
tweeted he was "very disappointed" in China following North
Korea's latest missile test, saying the problem did not arise in
China and that all sides need to work for a solution.
            
    * The automatic right of European Union citizens to live and
work in Britain will end in March 2019 with Brexit, Prime
Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday, after her
ministers publicly differed over the shape of the divorce with
the EU.             
    * The U.S. Mint sold 16,500 ounces of American Eagle gold
coins in July, up from 6,000 ounces the previous month,
according to the latest data.             
    * London's precious metals vaults held 7,449 tonnes of gold
worth $298 billion and 32,078 tonnes of silver worth $19 billion
as of March 31, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)
said on Monday, publishing such data for the first time.
            
    
    DATA AHEAD
      0900  Euro Zone   GDP Flash                   Q2 
      1230  U.S.        Personal consump Real       June 
      1255  U.S.        Redbook                     weekly 
      1400  U.S.        ISM Manufacturing PMI       July 
      1430  U.S.        Texas Serv Sect Outlook     July 
      1930  U.S.        Domestic Car, Truck Sales   July

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

