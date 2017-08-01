FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 minutes ago
PRECIOUS-Gold dips on profit taking after touching 7-week high
#Gold Market Report
August 1, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 18 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on profit taking after touching 7-week high

4 Min Read

    * Dollar index clings above Monday's 15-month low
    * Spot gold breaks above long-term downtrend -analyst

 (Adds comment on silver, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower from their
highest levels in almost seven weeks on Tuesday as the dollar
rose and investors locked in profits from bullion's rally last
month.
    Spot gold        dipped 0.3 percent to $1,264.90 per ounce
by 1216 GMT. It rose 2.2 percent last month, its biggest monthly
gain since February.    
    U.S. gold futures         for August were down 0.1 percent
at $1,264.90 per ounce.
    "In the short term there are technical indications that gold
is overstretched, and when we've had a move of nearly three
weeks of straight gains there's danger of profit taking," said
analyst Jonathan Butler at Mitsubishi in London.
    At its peak on Monday, gold had gained about $66 since
rebounding from a near four-month low of $1,204.45 on July 10.
    The dollar edged up against a trade-weighted currency basket
on Tuesday, but held close to a 14-month low as investors added
to bets that political turmoil in Washington will hit prospects
of another Federal Reserve rate hike in coming months.       
    A firmer dollar makes commodities such as gold that are
priced in the greenback more expensive to buyers outside of the
United States.
    Butler said despite any short-term correction, gold was
poised to move higher.         
    "Yesterday for the first time on a monthly close, gold broke
above a downtrend that had prevailed since the high in 2011.
This is quite a bullish technical signal and potentially
demonstrating the start of a new trend."  
    Political instability in the United States after President
Donald Trump ousted recently hired White House communications
chief Anthony Scaramucci on Monday could support gold in coming
months, Butler added.             
    Gold is often used as an alternative investment during times
of political and financial uncertainty.    
    Investors are also looking ahead to the U.S. non-farm
payrolls data later this week and how that will affect the
dollar, according to Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong
Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 1 percent to
$16.62 per ounce. It hit a more than one-month high in the
previous session and rose 1.3 percent in July.
    "Silver was given some support by firm base metals prices
yesterday, causing the gold/silver ratio to drop slightly to its
lowest level since the end of June," Commerzbank said in a note.
    Palladium        gained 0.5 percent to $887.50 per ounce,
after it hit a near seven-week high of $897.05 in the previous
session. It rose almost 5 percent in July. 
    Platinum        climbed 0.4 percent to $939.50 per ounce,
after rising to $943.80, a high since June 14. It rose almost 5
percent in July, its first monthly gain since February.

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
BENGALURU, editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

