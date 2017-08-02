FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2017 / 4:40 AM / an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold edges away from 7-week high as dollar steadies

3 Min Read

    * Silver hits highest in nearly 5 weeks
    * Spot gold may break support at $1,264/oz -technicals

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    Aug 2 - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar firmed
and as investors took profits after downbeat U.S. data propelled
prices to a seven-week high in the previous session.
    "At the moment, the upside looks a little bit limited. We're
seeing obviously some increase ... in net long-positioning in
the market, but we're seeing some selling come through on the
ETF side as well," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes, referring to
exchange traded funds.
    "So it's going to be difficult for gold to break out of
(its) range for the next week or two."
    Spot gold        had fallen 0.3 percent to $1,264.88 per
ounce by 0411 GMT. The day before, it hit its highest since June
14 at $1,273.97. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery fell 0.6
percent to $1,271.70 per ounce.
     A gauge of U.S. factory activity slid from a near
three-year high in July amid a slowdown in new orders, and
consumer spending barely rose in the prior month, setting the
stage for a moderate economic expansion in the third quarter.
            
    "I think investors are probably looking for some further
evidence of stronger inflation numbers before they get a little
bit more optimistic about a rate hike, which would clearly be a
headwind for gold prices if the probability of that starts to
rise," Hynes said.
    The dollar clung to modest gains on Wednesday after bouncing
from 15-month lows, benefiting from a pause in selling of the
battered currency as investors begin positioning for key events
this week, notably Friday's U.S. employment report. 
    For potential impact on the dollar, the market was waiting
for the U.S. ADP jobs report and comments by San Francisco Fed
President John Williams and Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester
due later in the session.       
    "Upcoming key technical levels for the USD with regards to
both DXY and currency majors, in particular the euro, are likely
to dictate price action over the short term," MKS PAMP trader
Sam Laughlin said in a note on Tuesday.
    "All eyes will turn to these levels for precious direction."
    Spot gold may break support at $1,264 per ounce and fall to
the next support level at $1,258, as suggested by its wave
pattern and a Fibonacci retracement analysis, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Meanwhile, silver        slipped 0.6 percent to $16.60 per
ounce. It touched its highest since June 29 earlier in the
session.
    Platinum        edged down 0.2 percent to $942.30 per ounce,
after rising to its highest in seven weeks earlier in the day. 
    Palladium        drifted 0.3 percent lower to $889.25 per
ounce. In the previous session, it marked its highest since June
13.
    

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;
Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

