FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
PRECIOUS-Gold price recovers as ECB comments lift euro
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
Iraq
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
July 20, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold price recovers as ECB comments lift euro

4 Min Read

    * Euro recovers ground lost after loose policy reaffirmed
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall to lowest since early Feb
    * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Releads, updates prices, adds comment)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered lost
ground to edge higher on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi said ECB policymakers would discuss
potential changes to the bank's bond-buying scheme in the
autumn, lifting the euro to session highs.
    Draghi said the policymakers were unanimous in choosing not
to change their guidance for monetary policy, and not to set a
date for discussing changes to its stimulus programme. However,
he flagged further discussions later in the year.             
    That was enough to spark a recovery in the euro after early
losses, lifting gold prices.        
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,241.10 an ounce at
1240 GMT, off an earlier low of $1,234.74. 
    "Draghi's speech was essentially dovish, emphasising a 'very
substantial degree of accommodation' and reaffirming the
commitment to quantitative easing," Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan
Butler said. 
    "The ECB will defer the decision on QE tapering until the
autumn – the euro gained ground on this news and the resulting
fall in the dollar helped gold recover from some of its earlier
losses," he added.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.1
percent lower at $1,240.10 an ounce, off a low of $1,234.60.
    The maintenance of loose monetary policy in the euro zone
could be seen as either positive or negative for gold, depending
on whether demand responds positively to a persistently low
opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding metal or more
negatively to a weaker euro.
    The ultra-low interest rates in place since the last
decade's global financial crisis have been a key factor in
supporting gold prices in recent years.
    With the end to that unprecedented monetary stimulus now
within sight, financial investors are nervously trying to gauge
how big central banks around the globe will unwind
unconventional policies that have kept borrowing costs ultra
low.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 5.3 tonnes on Wednesday to
816.1 tonnes, the lowest level since early February. Its
reserves have declined more than 12 tonnes so far this week.
    "In terms of investment demand, the physically backed
products have seen outflows recently rather than inflows, so
there hasn't been much support from that side," Julius Baer
analyst Carsten Menke said. 
    Among other precious metals, silver        was up 0.3
percent at $16.28 an ounce after touching its highest in over
two weeks at $16.36 in the previous session.
    Platinum        was 0.4 percent higher at $921.70 an ounce,
while palladium        was down 1.2 percent at $846.10 an ounce.
It hit a three-week high of $872.25 an ounce on Wednesday.

 (Reporting by Jan Harvey; additional reporing by Nithin Prasad
and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair, Greg
Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.