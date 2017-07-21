FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Dollar slide puts gold on track for biggest weekly rise in two months
July 21, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 22 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Dollar slide puts gold on track for biggest weekly rise in two months

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 1.6 pct this week
    * Dollar hits 13-month low, bond yields fall
    * Resistance around $1,250
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings down 4.3 pct this month

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Gold was set for its biggest
weekly gain in two months on Friday as a surging euro pushed the
dollar to its weakest since June 2016, making bullion cheaper
for holders of other currencies.
    Bond yields also fell after Mario Draghi said on Thursday
the European Central Bank was in no rush to scale back its asset
purchase programme.                                             
    Lower yields help gold prices by reducing the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding bullion.                        
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent at $1,248.92 an ounce at
1146 GMT, after earlier touching $1,249.58, the highest since
June 29. It was on track for a weekly gain of 1.6 percent.    
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.1
percent higher at $1,246.70 an ounce.
    While gold was benefiting from the dollar's weakness against
the euro and the move in yields, expected interest rate rises by
the U.S. Federal Reserve would limit gains and it would remain
in a $1,200-$1,250 range, ABN AMRO analyst Georgette Boele said.
 
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates because
they cause bond yields to rise and tend to boost the dollar.
    The Fed's rate-setting committee is due to meet on July 25
and 26.            
    Gold was hitting resistance at its technically important
100- and 50-day moving averages, both around $1,250. 
    "We look to a break through the 100- and 50-day moving
averages as a pivot point for further gains," MKS PAMP trader
Sam Laughlin said in a note.
    Support was at the 200-day moving average around $1,230,
analysts at ScotiaMocatta said.
    Falling bond yields and a weakening dollar have helped gold
rise 3.5 percent from a low of $1,204.45 on July 10, but this
was driven by short-covering and not backed by demand for
physical metal, Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. 
    "Unless investment demand improves, the positioning-driven
recovery should run out of steam," he said in a note. 
    Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, have fallen 4.3 percent, or
1.2 million tonnes, this month.        
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.8 percent
at $16.42 an ounce after earlier touching $16.45, the highest
since July 3. Silver has risen 3.1 percent this week.  
    Platinum       was 0.7 percent higher at $932.90 an ounce
and on track for a weekly gain of around 2 percent. Palladium
      was up 0.9 percent at $850.50 an ounce, but set for a
weekly fall of around 1 percent. 

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; editing by Alexander Smith and Adrian Croft)

