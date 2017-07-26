FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold dips as global stocks rise and dollar firms
#Gold Market Report
July 26, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 4 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold dips as global stocks rise and dollar firms

3 Min Read

    * Global stocks rise on upbeat results, economic data
    * Dollar rises from 13-month low ahead of Fed decision 1800
GMT

 (Updates prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Wednesday as the
dollar firmed ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision and
investors opted to sell bonds and buy equities as worries over a
worldwide growth slowdown fade.
    Company results and economic data have been upbeat of late.
Germany’s Ifo business survey on Tuesday also showed confidence,
soaring to record highs in July, while U.S. consumer confidence
levels jumped to near 16-year highs, boosting the dollar. 
    Traders said short dollar positions were being trimmed on
Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy decision, not
due until late in the U.S. session. (1800 GMT)
    "It's mainly sky rocketing risk appetite that's weighing on
gold. US stocks closed at record highs, bonds tumbled, yields
increased sharply and these are the ingredients for lower gold
prices," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
    "Stocks seem immune, at least for the moment, against a
rather uncertain economic outlook and the political mess in
Washington, and unless this changes gold will struggle to make
meaningful gains."
    Spot gold        fell 0.1 percent to $1,246.76 per ounce at
1206 GMT.    
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery fell 0.4
percent to $1,246.50 per ounce.
    The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged,
with expectations of another rate hike before the end of the
year at less than 50 percent. 
    The central bank might, however, hint that it will start
winding down its massive holdings of bonds as early as
September, a move that should push up bond yields, support the
dollar and weigh on gold prices.
    Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold, while a stronger dollar makes dollar-priced
bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    "The technical break during Asian trade today saw some
participants heading for the exits as we near the FOMC rates
announcement and it is difficult to see gold making any headway
above $1,250 leading into the Fed," said MKS in a note.
    "A hawkish tone from Yellen today will open up a test toward
the 200 day moving average $1,229, while a dovish skew is likely
to see a recovery test (at between) $1,258 - $1,262." 
    Also weighing on gold, holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust
     , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund,
fell 1.13 percent to 800.45 tonnes on Tuesday from 809.62 tonnes
on Monday.             
    In other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.5 percent
to $16.40 per ounce.
    Platinum        edged 0.2 percent lower to $921.90 per
ounce, while palladium        dropped 0.7 percent to $852.47 per
ounce. 

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

