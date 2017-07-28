FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 35 minutes
PRECIOUS-Gold rally falters ahead of U.S. growth data
July 28, 2017 / 10:44 AM / in 35 minutes

PRECIOUS-Gold rally falters ahead of U.S. growth data

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 0.3 pct for week so far
    * U.S. GDP data due at 1230 GMT
    * Technical resistance seen at $1,261

 (Updates throughout, previous dateline Bengaluru)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Gold held near six-week highs on
Friday though its recent rally appeared to falter as investors
awaited U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data for more clues
about the pace of U.S. monetary policy tightening. 
    Stronger than expected growth would leave the U.S. Federal
Reserve on track to raise rates, pushing up bond yields and
making non-yielding gold less attractive. 
    It would also bolster the dollar, making bullion more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,258.76 an ounce at 1018 GMT
after touching $1,264.99, the highest since June 15, on
Thursday. It was on track to rise for a third week in a row.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.1
percent lower at $1,258.20 an ounce.
    The dollar was slightly weaker and U.S. bond yields slightly
higher.                                
    The biggest risk to gold prices was a stronger dollar, said
Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. 
    Gold has risen by about $55 since early July thanks to
dollar weakness and short-covering, he said, but "the rally was
on a rather weak footing because at the same time you had the
physical market selling".
    He said the U.S. data would have to be very disappointing to
push gold significantly higher and he expected prices to fall to
$1,200.
    Economists expected U.S. GDP to have increased at a 2.6
percent annual rate in April-June, but positive economic data
released on Thursday prompted some to raise their forecasts.
            
    On the technical side, fibonacci resistance was firm at
$1,261.30 and support at $1,250.50, analysts at ScotiaMocatta
said in a note. 
    MKS PAMP trader Tim Brown said: "Gold looks well supported
ahead of the 100-day moving average at $1,249, and a
consolidation above $1,260 could support a move higher."
    Chinese data on Friday showed consumption of gold in the
country rose by 10 percent in the first half of the year while
production fell, leading to higher imports.             
    However, the global market had a surplus of 138 tonnes in
the first half, GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters said this week.
            
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.2 percent
at $16.56 an ounce, on track for a third weekly gain.
    Platinum        was 0.2 percent lower at $921 an ounce and
set for its first weekly decline in three. Palladium        was
up 0.5 percent at $876.90 after touching a one-month high on
Thursday, and has gained 3.7 percent this week.

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke)

