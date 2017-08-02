FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold slips from seven-week high as investors look to Fed
August 2, 2017 / 11:01 AM / an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold slips from seven-week high as investors look to Fed

3 Min Read

    * Dollar near 14-month lows
    * Investors look to U.S. payrolls on Friday
    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings down more than 7 pct in July

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold edged down from a seven-week
high on Wednesday as investors took profits following a recent
rally, with strong economic growth in Europe and rising U.S.
stock markets encouraging a shift to riskier assets.
                        
    But gold prices were supported by doubts U.S. interest rates
would rise quickly while the market awaited U.S. payroll data on
Friday for further clues.         
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,267.10 an ounce
at 1214 GMT. It touched $1,273.97, the highest since June 14, on
Tuesday, having risen nearly 6 percent from a low in early July.
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.5 percent lower at
$1,272.70 an ounce. 
    "Good European data gives greater optimism for the outlook,"
said ETF Securities strategist Martin Arnold. "People aren't
necessarily looking for that event risk hedge which gold
provides."
    But he said prices were unlikely to move significantly
before Friday's payroll data. 
    Political turmoil in Washington and a run of weak economic
indicators have reduced expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise rates rapidly.                          
    "Investors are probably looking for some further evidence of
stronger inflation numbers before they get a little bit more
optimistic about a rate hike," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates because they lift
bond yields, raising the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, and tend to boost the dollar, in which
gold is priced. 
    The dollar remained near 14-month lows on Wednesday while
U.S. bond yields rose slightly.                                
    On the technical side, fibonacci resistance for gold was at
$1,274.70 with support at $1,261.30, analysts at ScotiaMocatta
said.
    Demand for physical gold, however, has been weak, with
holdings in the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund, the
SPDR Gold Trust, falling more than 7 percent in July, the
biggest monthly outflow since April 2013.          
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.2 percent
at $16.66 an ounce after earlier touching its highest since June
29.
    Platinum        was flat at $943.50 an ounce. 
    Palladium       , used in the automotive industry for
emission-controlling catalytic converters, was up 0.7 percent at
$898.10 an ounce after rising to $901.50, the highest since June
13. 
    But U.S. car sales data had disappointed, analysts at
Commerzbank said. Speculative investors were keeping the price
elevated, they said in a note. "We no longer see any
justification for the high palladium price."             

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke and Adrian Croft)

