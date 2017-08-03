FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below seven-week highs, U.S. data awaited
August 3, 2017 / 12:38 PM / an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies below seven-week highs, U.S. data awaited

3 Min Read

    * Gold may retest support at $1,258 per ounce - technicals
    * Platinum hits highest since June 7

 (Updates prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gold steadied on Thursday after
nearing a seven-week high in the previous session as investors
awaited U.S. jobs data for further clues on the outlook for
interest rate rises.
    Gold rallied through most of July as the dollar fell on
reduced expectations for a third U.S. rate rise this year.
Inflation has been contained even though the labour market
appears to be in its best shape in many years and despite
double-digit U.S. earnings growth in the second quarter.
    Reduced rate rise expectations tend to weaken the dollar,
making dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-U.S. investors. 
    Spot gold        was 0.1 percent higher at $1,267.30 per
ounce by 1356 GMT after touching $1,258.20 earlier, its lowest
in almost a week. It hit $1,272.84 on Wednesday, near Tuesday's
seven-week high of $1,273.97.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery fell 0.4
percent to $1,273.30 per ounce. 
    "We're still in a $1,200-$1,300 range and there doesn't seem
enough of anything material to worry investors sufficiently to
break us through that upper level," ICBC Standard Bank analyst
Tom Kendall said.
    "On the downside it's been very similar, on recent occasions
where (gold has) got close to $1,200 its been well supported
through a combination of physical demand and defensive buying
from macro investors." 
    The U.S. dollar steadied above a 2-1/2-year low against the
euro hit in the previous session but was still looking wobbly.
Futures markets now only see a 35 percent chance of another rate
rise by the end of 2017.       
    Spot gold may retest support at $1,258 per ounce, a break
below which could cause a fall to the next support at $1,247,
according to Reuters technical analyst, Wang Tao.             
    Global demand for gold fell 14 percent in the first half of
the year due mainly to a sharp decline in purchases by exchange
traded funds, the World Gold Council said.             
    Silver        rose 0.5 percent to $16.64 per ounce after
hitting its lowest in more than a week earlier in the day.
    Platinum        rose 1.9 percent to $960.30 per ounce after
rising to its highest since June 7 at $960.80.
    Palladium        was 0.3 percent lower at $893.30 per ounce,
on track to break a streak of nine-sessions of gains.

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; editing by David Clarke and David Evans)

