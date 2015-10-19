PRECIOUS-Gold down for 3rd day as strong dollar weighs

* Spot gold down 0.6 pct, U.S. futures slide almost 1 pct

By Barani Krishnan and Jan Harvey

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell for a third straight day on Monday as a rebounding dollar continued to pull the precious metal away from last week’s 3-1/2 month highs.

The spot price of gold was down 0.6 percent at $1,170.26 an ounce by 4:20 p.m. EDT (2020 GMT). In futures trading, U.S. gold for December delivery on COMEX was down 0.9 percent at $1,172.80.

Gold soared to its highest levels since late June last week, reaching $1,190.63 an ounce.

The rally faltered after the market failed to break above the $1,200 resistance.

The dollar, the precious metal’s rival, has, meanwhile, forged ahead on uncertainties over the timing of a U.S. rate hike. On Monday, the greenback gained further as the euro hit a 10-day low ahead of an European Central Bank meeting this week that could pave the way for further euro zone stimulus.

“Last week was all dollar-driven,” Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS, said, describing the rally that took gold to its June highs.

“Stop after stop was triggered. A break of $1,200-1,225 only would bring some fresh buying, otherwise (we’ll see) a trading range of $1,150-1,190,” Nabavi added.

Analysts said recent trade data in U.S. gold futures also showed a market overstretched. Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in COMEX gold to near five-month highs in the week ended Oct. 13, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

“The biggest threat to gold right now is the big jump in speculative long bets during the past couple of weeks,” Saxo Bank’s head of commodities research Ole Hansen said.

The world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares, reported its first outflow in over a week on Friday, of 6.3 tonnes.

Silver was down 1.6 percent at $15.79 an ounce.

Platinum eased 0.3 percent to $1,008 an ounce, while palladium slid 1.6 percent to $682 an ounce, after hitting an Oct. 1 low at $664.10. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by David Evans and Chris Reese)