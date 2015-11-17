PRECIOUS-Gold steady as risk aversion offsets dollar strength

MELBOURNE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold held steady on Tuesday as lingering caution in the aftermath of the Paris attacks offset the impact of a firmer U.S. dollar, which rose on prospects of a December rate rise.

* Spot gold edged up $1.15 or 0.1 percent to $1,083.50 an ounce by 0055 GMT.

* U.S. gold was also up 0.1 percent at $1,083.71.

* French President Francois Hollande called on the United States and Russia on Monday to join a global coalition to destroy Islamic State following the attacks across Paris, and announced a wave of measures to combat terrorism in France.

* The leaders of the world’s largest economies stuck to a goal of lifting their collective output by an extra 2 percent by 2018, even though growth remains uneven and weaker than expected globally, they said in a statement on Monday.

* The dollar rose sharply on Monday, as markets were unshaken by the weekend attacks in Paris, and investors continue to expect an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

* Euro zone inflation was revised up to 0.1 percent in October, the EU’s statistics agency said on Monday, pushed into positive territory by price increases for fruit and vegetables.

* Asian stocks gained early on Tuesday, taking heart after seeing Wall Street take the attacks in Paris in stride and surge overnight, while expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in December kept the dollar on a bullish footing.

1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Nov

1330 U.S. Consumer prices Oct

1415 U.S. Industrial output Oct

1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Nov