PRECIOUS-Gold climbs off five year trough as dollar pulls back

By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices revived on Thursday from more than five year lows hit in the previous session, as the dollar fell back, releasing its stranglehold on commodities and making gold more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold traded up 0.3 percent to $1,073.61 an ounce by 0020 GMT. Prices fell to 1,064.95 an ounce on Wednesday, the weakest since Feb 2010. * U.S. gold up 0.4 percent to $1,073 an ounce. * Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven years near zero, with two expressing confidence they will be able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt market reaction. * U.S. housing starts in October fell to a seven-month low, weighed down by a steep decline in the construction of multi-family homes, but a surge in building permits suggested the housing market remained on solid ground. * Commodity markets should brace for another assault on prices if, as is widely expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens policy in December and the dollar strengthens further. * The dollar fell back from seven month peaks against a basket of currencies early in Asia on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or MARKET NEWS U.S. stocks gained steam and the dollar touched a fresh seven-month high on Wednesday after minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting showed a core of officials backed a possible interest rate hike in December. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 US Initial Jobless Claims 0130 US Philly Fed Business Index for Nov PRICES AT 0020 GMT Precious metals LONDON GMT prices at THU 19 0020 G.M.T THU 19 0020 Metal Last PrevClose Change Pct chg Spot Gold 1073.61 1070.76 2.85 0.27 Spot Silver 14.18 14.17 0.01 0.07 Spot Platinum 853.50 847.50 6.00 0.71 Spot Palladium 537.00 533.50 3.50 0.66 100 OZ GOLD DEC5 1073 1069 4.10 0.38 SILVER 5000 DEC5 14.165 14.081 0.08 0.60 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Perry)