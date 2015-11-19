FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold climbs off five year trough as dollar pulls back
#Gold Market Report
November 19, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 2 years ago

PRECIOUS-Gold climbs off five year trough as dollar pulls back

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Melanie Burton
    MELBOURNE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices revived on
Thursday from more than five year lows hit in the previous
session, as the dollar fell back, releasing its stranglehold on
commodities and making gold more affordable for buyers paying
with other currencies. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold traded up 0.3 percent to $1,073.61 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. Prices fell to 1,064.95 an ounce on
Wednesday, the weakest since Feb 2010.
    * U.S. gold up 0.4 percent to $1,073 an ounce.
    * Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag
December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven
years near zero, with two expressing confidence they will be
able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt
market reaction. 
    * U.S. housing starts in October fell to a seven-month low,
weighed down by a steep decline in the construction of
multi-family homes, but a surge in building permits suggested
the housing market remained on solid ground.
    *  Commodity markets should brace for another assault on
prices if, as is widely expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve
tightens policy in December and the dollar strengthens further.
 
    * The dollar fell back from seven month peaks against a
basket of currencies early in Asia on Thursday. 
    * For the top stories on metals and other news, click
 or 
    
    MARKET NEWS
    U.S. stocks gained steam and the dollar touched a fresh
seven-month high on Wednesday after minutes from the most recent
Federal Reserve policy meeting showed a core of officials backed
a possible interest rate hike in December. 
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0130 US Initial Jobless Claims
    0130 US Philly Fed Business Index for Nov

    PRICES AT 0020 GMT
    
 Precious metals   LONDON      GMT                       
 prices at                                        
                   THU 19                         
                   0020                           
                   G.M.T                          
                                                  
                   THU 19                         
                   0020                           
                                                         
  Metal            Last        PrevClose  Change  Pct chg
                                                         
  Spot Gold        1073.61     1070.76      2.85     0.27
  Spot Silver      14.18       14.17        0.01     0.07
  Spot Platinum    853.50      847.50       6.00     0.71
  Spot Palladium   537.00      533.50       3.50     0.66
 100 OZ GOLD DEC5  1073        1069         4.10     0.38
 SILVER 5000 DEC5      14.165     14.081    0.08     0.60
 
    
    

 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
