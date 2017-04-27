* Gold down 1.5 percent so far this week
* Dollar rises on U.S. data, euro falls on Draghi comments
* Technical support at $1,225-$1,257 an ounce
* Palladium at highest since March 2015
By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 27 Gold resumed its
downward slide from a five-month high in mid-April, giving up
gains that came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced
unfunded tax cuts, while comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi weakened the euro.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,265.21 an ounce
by 3:09 p.m. EDT (1909 GMT), while U.S. gold futures
settled up 0.1 percent at $1,265.90.
Gold has fallen 1.5 percent this week as it slipped from a
April 17 high of $1,295.42.
On Wednesday, gold prices bounced up from a two-week low
after Trump proposed slashing the U.S. tax rate on corporate
profits.
"The lack of follow-through from last night's markets had to
do with the ECB and strength in the dollar putting a hold on
gold," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist for RJO
Futures in Chicago.
The dollar rose after U.S. business investment
accelerated in the first quarter and the euro hit session lows
after Draghi said policymakers did not discuss removing the
bank's easing bias on monetary policy at Thursday's meeting.
Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank, said
the gold market was going through a correction phase, with
several broad factors that had driven prices higher fading.
"We've seen a strong rally in stocks and U.S. bond yields
move up again, and we have almost had a day without North Korea
being mentioned," he said.
Investors traditionally use gold as a hedge against
political uncertainty, while rising stock prices and higher
yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion.
Analysts at Mitsubishi and MKS PAMP said that technical
support would come in at about $1,257, the first Fibonacci
retracement from a recent rally, and the 200-day moving average,
currently $1,252.50.
Bullion has been supported by physical demand. Data on
Thursday showed Swiss gold exports to Hong Kong, China and India
rose in March, while Chinese gold production fell in the first
quarter.
But consumption in China and India traditionally declines in
the second quarter, said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler,
potentially pushing prices lower.
Faster economic growth or more detail on Trump's tax plans
could also prompt investors to move money from bullion to
higher-yielding assets, Butler said.
In other precious metals, silver was down 0.8 percent
at $17.32 an ounce, after falling to $17.21, the lowest since
March 17.
Spot palladium was up 0.9 percent at $815.50, after
rising to $817.50, the highest since March 2015, while platinum
was down 0.7 percent at $940.
