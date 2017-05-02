* Dollar at 6-week high vs yen * Investors await U.S. Fed statement Wednesday * Silver at 3-month low, reaches technically oversold levels (Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, May 2 Gold prices fell to a three-week low on Tuesday, as demand for riskier assets drove stocks higher and the dollar hit a six-week peak against the yen. "Risk appetite is back," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar. Rising share prices increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while a stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,255.43 an ounce by 2:28 p.m. EDT (1828 GMT), having earlier hit $1,251.37, the lowest since April 10 and around the 200-day moving average. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1 percent. "The moving averages tell us objectively that the long-term trend is no longer bearish. However, gold is yet to break down its long-term bearish trend line, which again held in early April," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst with Forex.com. "As a result, we have seen a sharp unwinding of the long positions that had been accumulated since December 2016 and again in March." Gold fell 0.9 percent on Monday after U.S. lawmakers agreed on a spending package to avert a U.S. government shutdown and the Nasdaq share index reached a record high. Meanwhile, the market's so-called fear gauge, the VIX volatility index , fell to its lowest since 2007 on Monday. On Tuesday, world stock markets inched higher as investors awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting to be announced at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. "If the Fed signals further rate increases and shrinking of the balance sheet tomorrow and then we get a good jobs number on Friday we should certainly end the week below $1,250, and maybe closer to $1,240," said Societe Generale's Bhar. Higher interest rates would cause U.S. bond yields to rise, making non-yielding gold less attractive. In other precious metals, silver was down 0.4 percent at $16.78 an ounce, after touching $16.75, its lowest since Jan. 27. It has fallen for 11 out of the past 12 sessions, putting the spot price on track for the most technically oversold level on a 14-day relative strength index since November 2015. Platinum was 0.03 percent lower at $924.70, after falling to a four-month low at $919. Palladium was down 0.2 percent at $813.25. The metal used in the automotive industry for emission-controlling catalytic converters is near a two-year high, but car sales are too weak to sustain it, said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke. (Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Edmund Blair)