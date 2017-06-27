* Market sceptical of Fed's hawkish message
* Yellen, Harker due to speak in London on Tuesday
* Platinum recovers from six-week lows reached on Monday
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, June 27 Gold rose on Tuesday after
hitting a six-week low in the previous session as bargain
hunting set in and the dollar fell before speeches by U.S.
Federal Reserve officials.
Fed officials have signalled that they plan to continue on
their current trajectory of interest rate hikes despite a slow
down in inflation. However, investors are sceptical and market
pricing shows only a 40 percent chance of a rise in December.
A huge sell order totalling 1.85 million ounces pushed gold
to a six-week low on Monday, although the precious metal
ultimately failed to break below the 200-day moving average.
"If yesterday gold wasn't able to push below the 200-day
moving average that's a positive sign," said ABN Amro analyst
Georgette Boele.
"The market is sceptical about Fed rate rises this year and
next. Overall we're optimistic about the outlook for gold, we
(see) a weaker dollar later in the year," she added.
Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,250.31 per ounce by
0951 GMT. It hit a near six-week low of $1,236.46 on Monday.
U.S. gold futures for August rose 0.4 percent to
$1,251.30 per ounce.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen addresses the British Academy in
London at 1700 GMT, less than two hours after an address by
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker in the same city at
1515 GMT
Ahead of that, the dollar slipped 0.5 percent against
major currencies, making dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-U.S.
investors.
In Asia, today traders were still trying to ascertain the
reason for Monday's sharp sell-off, MKS said in a note. "It will
be interesting to see whether gold can continue higher today,"
the trade house added.
Gold prices have gained every month this year save June,
thanks partly to rising geopolitical tensions which most
recently included a bailout of Italian banks, the policies of
U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's negotiations to quit
the European Union.
"We are still keeping an eye out on geopolitical tensions.
Increased uncertainty in the near term should actually push gold
up," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
Spot gold may drop back toward $1,172 in three months, as
suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement
analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5 percent
to $16.63 an ounce, while palladium climbed 0.3 percent
to $867.12 per ounce.
Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $920.10, recovering from
Monday's six-week trough.
(Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Vijaykumar Vedala in
Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)