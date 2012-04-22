FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Global to hold bondholder meetings on Apr 24
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 22, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Kuwait's Global to hold bondholder meetings on Apr 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 22 (Reuters) - Global Investment House , which is in talks to restructure $1.7 billion in debt, is due to hold meetings with bond investors on Tuesday, a regulatory bourse disclosure showed.

The investment company, which has laid off 17 percent of its staff, will hold separate meetings with holders of a 50 million Kuwaiti dinar ($179.66 million) bond and a 45 million dinar bond, a statement on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) said.

Global said last year it was asking lenders for a delay to principal repayments on debt to allow for a renegotiation of a debt restructuring plan it agreed in 2009.

Bondholders of the 45 million dinar bond agreed to delay repayment from April 2012 to June 2012. ($1 = 0.2783 Kuwaiti dinars) (Writing by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Reed Stevenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.