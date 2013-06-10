FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Global shale oil boosts global supply estimate - U.S. EIA
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 2-Global shale oil boosts global supply estimate - U.S. EIA

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects lead to show global oil shale reserves have not
increased tenfold, after EIA clarified that its comparison was
to U.S. 2011 reserves only)
    * Shale reserves boost global reserves by 11 percent
    * Russia tops list of oil shale holders
    * Algeria shale gas resource estimate jumps threefold

    By Edward McAllister and Timothy Gardner
    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON June 10 (Reuters) - Estimated global
reserves of oil in shale rock deposits will boost total world
crude resources by eleven percent, a U.S. government report said
on Monday, offering a preliminary glimpse of the hydrocarbons
that remain untapped across the world.
    In the first study of its kind by the U.S. government, the
Energy Information Administration estimated technically
recoverable shale oil reserves in 41 countries at 345 billion
barrels. 
    Previous reports from the U.S. government only included U.S.
shale oil resources, which in 2011 were estimated at 32 billion
barrels. U.S. shale oil resources are now estimated at 48
billion barrels. 
    Meanwhile, shale gas reserves have risen to 7,299 trillion
cubic feet, up from 6,622 tcf estimated in 2011, said the EIA,
the independent statistics arm of the Department of Energy.
    Technically recoverable reserves are an estimation of the
amount of oil or gas that can be extracted with today's
technology.
    Russia topped the list of oil reserves, with 75 billion
barrels, ahead of the United States with 48 billion, China with
32 billion and Argentina with 27 billion barrels, according to
an assessment prepared for the EIA by Advanced Resources
International (ARI). 
    The United States, with 1,161 tcf, held the highest natural
gas reserves, according to ARI, ahead of China with 1,115,
Argentina with 802 tcf and Algeria with 707 tcf. Algeria's
estimate has more than tripled from the 231 tcf estimated in
2011. 
    Oil and natural gas production has rocketed in the United
States in recent years due to the emergence of horizontal
drilling and hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, that have
unlocked decades of supply from shale deposits dotted across the
country. 
    But while the EIA report offers a comprehensive glimpse of
global shale potential, technically recoverable reserves are not
a guarantee of supply and it is unclear if deposits outside the
United States, with varying geology, can be developed
economically. Even inside the United States some areas have
proved to be more difficult and expensive to develop than
others, halting development. 
    "The reserves are one thing, but the ability to scale up the
production for those reserves is another thing, which is not as
straightforward in many parts of the world as it has proved to
be in the U.S.," said Jan Stuart, head of energy research at
Credit Suisse in New York.
    A clear example is Poland, ranked twelfth in the list of
shale gas reserves, which has attracted a lot of interest in its
shale potential over the past few years. Early drilling
suggested extraction would be difficult and companies including
Exxon Mobil, Talisman Energy and Marathon
 have since quit shale drilling there. 
     

 (Additional reporting by Anna Sussman in New York; Editing by
Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.