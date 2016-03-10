SOFTS-Cocoa hits two-month high, raw sugar steadies

* Firm real underpins sugar, coffee

* Cocoa trade tracks I.Coast weather before mid crop

By David Brough

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Cocoa on ICE edged up to the highest in more than two months on Thursday, underpinned by concerns the West African mid-crop could be smaller than last year, while raw sugar hovered near a seven-week high.

Coffee futures were little changed near multi-week highs, with arabicas supported by a firm Brazilian real currency.

Cocoa dealers said there remained considerable uncertainty over the crop outlook in West Africa, after a spell of hot, dry weather damaged prospects for production.

“All eyes will be on rains in West Africa in the next couple of weeks,” a senior London-based cocoa futures broker said.

“If rains return, we might have another dip in the market.”

May London cocoa was up 10 pounds, or 0.45 percent, at 2,231 pounds a tonne, after touching 2,237, the highest since Jan. 4 for the second position.

New York May cocoa was up $10, or 0.3 percent, at $3,032 per tonne, after rising to $3,048, the highest on a continuation chart since Jan. 6.

Raw sugar futures were little changed, supported by a firm Brazilian currency, with strong resistance seen at 15 cents a lb.

May raw sugar was up 0.04 cent, or 0.3 percent, at 14.67 cents per lb.

May white sugar was unchanged at $422.70 per tonne, having risen on Wednesday to $429.20, the highest since late January for the spot contract.

Arabica coffee futures traded near a one-month high after Rabobank forecast Brazil’s 2016/17 crop at 51.8 million bags, below market expectations, after conducting its own crop survey and seeing the drought’s impact on robusta.

“The low robusta estimate is due to a very severe drought in Espírito Santo and irrigation restrictions, together with a severe cochonilha da roseta (mealybug) infestation,” Rabobank said.

May arabica coffee was down 0.2 cent, or 0.2 percent, at $1.2215 per lb, having climbed on Wednesday to $1.229, the highest since Feb. 5.

May robusta coffee was down $5, or 0.4 percent, at $1,415 per tonne. (Editing by Mark Potter)