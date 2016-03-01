SOFTS-Raw sugar off six-week high, arabica nears two-year low

* Wilmar scoops up raw sugar delivery - traders

* Concerns over dry weather impact on Ivorian mid-crop (Recasts, updates prices, adds analyst’s comment, adds NEW YORK to dateline)

By Marcy Nicholson and David Brough

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE pared gains after rising to a six-week high on Tuesday, pressured by the surging U.S. dollar while the market took stock of a 600,000-tonne delivery against expiry of the March contract.

Arabica coffee flirted with a two-year low, while cocoa prices also fell, as the greenback weighed on the markets.

Sugar futures initially extended gains on continued momentum from last week’s meteoric surge as delivery against the March contract, which expired on Monday, was viewed as potentially bullish. Wilmar International Ltd has bought 599,011 tonnes of sugar against the March ICE contract, its fourth straight raw sugar purchase through the Intercontinental Exchange.

The rallying dollar, however, rose to a one-month high after strong U.S. manufacturing data supported views of higher U.S. interest rates, pressuring soft commodity prices.

May raw sugar settled up 0.03 cent, or 0.2 percent, at 14.39 cents per lb, after reaching a six-week high at 14.50 cents.

May white sugar settled up $1, or 0.3 percent, at $407.90 per tonne.

Arabica coffee fell as dealers focused on expectations for an abundant harvest in top grower Brazil, though the firm Brazilian real currency prevented deeper losses, traders said.

A stronger real reduces local currency returns from sales of dollar-denominated sugar.

May arabicas settled down 0.3 cent, or 0.3 percent, at $1.1475 per lb after falling to a session low at $1.134, just one tick above the two-year low reached on Jan. 20.

“Lower highs, lower lows, with the market behaving like a typical bear market where rallies don’t last enough for sellers to take advantage of getting short brings little confidence to bulls (if there is any bull still alive),” Rodrigo Costa, director of coffee for Société Générale in New York, said in a research note.

“Prices are at shooting distance to make new lows at the same time that funds do not have a very large short position to provoke a significant rally.”

Robusta May robusta coffee settled down $36, or 2.6 percent, at $1,377 per tonne, taking back much of the prior session’s gains when the market rallied more than 3 percent ahead of the March contract’s first notice day on Tuesday.

In cocoa, May London settled down 18 pounds, or 0.8 percent, at 2,194 pounds per tonne, while May New York settled down $22, or 0.7 percent, at $2,933 per tonne. (Editing by David Evans and Matthew Lewis)