SOFTS-Raw sugar near 6-week peak; arabica firms

* Focus on timing of start of Brazil crop

* Sluggish demand limits cocoa advance

By David Brough

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE steadied near a 6-week high on Friday, supported by a firmer Brazilian real currency, with a focus on possible delays in the start of the cane harvest in Brazil due to rains.

Arabica coffee firmed, supported by the stronger Brazilian real, and cocoa edged higher with upside limited by expectations of sluggish demand.

Raw sugar futures edged up, with dealers focused on the timing of the new cane harvest in centre-south Brazil.

“The timing of the crop in Brazil is uncertain because of ongoing rains,” said James Kirkup, head of sugar brokerage at ABN AMRO in London.

He said the market was also focused on the early closure of mills in India due to a lack of cane.

Cane scarcity has forced Indian sugar mills to close operations ahead of normal and more than 100 factories have stopped crushing, a trade body said on Wednesday.

May raw sugar was up 0.07 cent, or 0.5 percent, at 14.91 cents per lb at 1329 GMT, after climbing to the highest since Jan. 19 at 14.93 cents.

May white sugar was up $6.20, or 1.5 percent, at $427.10 per tonne, on technically-driven buying.

“The whites are very strong this morning and seemingly dragging up a relatively quiet raws market,” said Tom Kujawa, co-head of the softs department at Sucden Financial Sugar.

“We have seen some (buy) stops triggered on the whites during the run higher but perhaps not ... in the raws with maybe a test of 15 cents a lb needed.”

Coffee futures firmed, with traders focused on development of the arabica crop before the harvest starts around May.

A stronger real supported arabica. The real gained ground after the arrest in Brazil of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

May arabica coffee was up 1.2 cents, or 1 percent, at $1.1905 per lb.

“If prices take root above the 40-day moving average, we could see futures look to test $1.20 with a breach at the close helping positive sentiment,” Sucden Financial Research said in a note.

May robusta coffee was up $2, or 0.1 percent, at $1,396 per tonne.

London cocoa futures firmed to near a two-month high, underpinned by the prospect of lower mid-crops in West Africa.

May London cocoa was up 36 pounds, or 1.65 percent, at 2,217 pounds a tonne, while May New York cocoa was up $50, or 1.7 percent, at $3,002 per tonne. (Editing by Mark Potter)