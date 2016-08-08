FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese production drives global stainless steel output rise
August 8, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Chinese production drives global stainless steel output rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Global production of stainless steel was 0.4 percent higher in the first quarter than in the same period of 2015 as Chinese mills ramped up their output, despite pledges to reduce over-capacity, industry data showed on Monday.

The International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF) said global stainless production rose to 10.3 million tonnes in the first quarter, with China's output up 3.8 percent to 5.2 million tonnes.

China, which produces half the world's stainless, has pledged to cut total steel capacity by around 45 million tonnes this year, and by 140 million tonnes by 2020, in a bid to tackle over-capacity.

The country's robust steel exports have raised global trade tensions, with countries around the world imposing anti-dumping duties against Chinese steel, including stainless.

Global stainless output increased by 0.7 percent in central and eastern Europe, and by 1.2 percent in Asia without China, the ISSF said. Output fell 16.4 percent in the Americas and 2.6 percent in Western Europe. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alexander Smith)

