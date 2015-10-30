INVESTMENT FOCUS-Profit warnings send spooky market signal

* EPS growth forecast for European firms cut sharply

* Expensive valuations to put pressure on equities

* Earnings beat in Europe lags United States

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Europe’s earnings season is nearing the halfway point but already a batch of profit warnings and some disappointing results are souring hopes for the kind of slam-dunk earnings recovery that would support a share rally.

Companies from BASF, the world’s largest chemicals group by sales, to Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk , Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson and oil major Royal Dutch Shell have either warned on profits or disappointed with their results.

This has not derailed European equities, which are on track to see their best monthly gains in October since 2011. Bullish strategists at BofA-Merrill Lynch and Citi reiterated their calls to keep buying Europe against a backdrop of European Central Bank stimulus and weak inflation.

But this earnings season, which was supposed to offer an extra leg-up to the stock market rebound and contrast favourably with the United States, is failing to stir up enthusiasm.

“We need a strong earnings momentum to justify the current lofty valuations and push share prices further higher, but that’s not happening,” said Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit in Munich.

“I don’t see a lasting positive impulse coming from the reporting season and see only a marginal increase in equities in the remaining weeks of the year.”

Thomson Reuters Datastream shows analysts now expect earnings per share (EPS) growth of just 1.4 percent in Europe this year, down from forecasts of more than 10 percent at the start of 2015.

About two-fifths of companies in the STOXX Europe 600 have announced third-quarter results so far, of which 51 percent have exceeded forecasts, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows, against a long-term average of 49 percent. On the revenue front, 45 percent of firms have beaten predictions, lower than a long-term average of 55 percent.

European earnings are set to fall 12 percent in the quarter from a year ago, while revenues are seen down 8.5 percent, according to StarMine’s “blend” estimates, which take into account reported results and forecasts by top-rated analysts.

That compares with an expected drop of 1.9 percent in third-quarter earnings in the United States and a 3.5 percent fall in revenues. Out of the 54 percent of U.S. firms that have announced results so far, 75 percent have met or beaten estimates.

Although European companies have benefited from a weaker euro, many are exposed to the emerging markets slowdown as well as pricing pressure that is hampering already record low margins.

“It’s not really a broad-based earnings recovery,” said Gerhard Schwarz, head of equity strategy at Baader Bank in Munich. “Many companies are tilted towards the emerging markets growth story and that is certainly something that is no longer there right now. I would not be too confident that we will see a more positive outcome for earnings going forward.”

A Reuters poll this month predicted the STOXX Europe 600 index would end 2015 at around 371 points, the level it is hovering at now. Stretched valuations are one of the factors prompting investors to trade cautiously, analysts said.

Datastream shows European firms trade on 14.8 times their 12 month forward earnings, against a 10-year average of 12 times.

So while markets appear for now to be taking heart that central bank policy remains accommodative, the pressure is still on for a long-awaited earnings recovery to deliver.

“The earnings season so far hasn’t been bad, but not stellar either,” said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels. (Editing by Susan Fenton)