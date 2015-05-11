FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Global Yatirim decides against ports unit public offering
#Financials
May 11, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Global Yatirim decides against ports unit public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - Turkish investment holding Global Yatirim said on Monday it had decided not to proceed with a public offering of its ports unit Global Liman and instead planned cooperation with strategic investors and private equity funds.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, Global Yatirim said it had decided Global Liman would pursue future port projects as a private company despite demand for the offering exceeding allocations. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

