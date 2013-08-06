FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macquarie puts tower operator Global Tower on the block -source
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 7:25 PM / in 4 years

Macquarie puts tower operator Global Tower on the block -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Global Tower Partners, a U.S. wireless tower operator, is up for sale and may fetch more than $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the asset.

Other telecom tower operators as well as infrastructure funds are expected to have a look at the largest privately held operator of U.S. cell towers, the person said on Tuesday.

New York-based fund Macquarie Infrastructure Partners and Sydney-based Macquarie Communications Infrastructure Group bought the Boca Raton, Florida, based provider of outsourced antennae site facilities in 2007 from buyout group Blackstone (BX.N) in a deal that gave Global Tower an enterprise value of $1.4 billion at that time.

Macquarie declined to comment. Global Tower was not immediately available for comment.

Global Tower owns, manages or leases more than 16,000 wireless sites, including 6,400 telecommunications towers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Costa Rica, according to its website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.