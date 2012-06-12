FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global Payments says data breach is "contained"
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 9:23 PM / in 5 years

Global Payments says data breach is "contained"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc said a recent data breach put no more than 1.5 million credit card numbers at risk, and that the incident is now “contained.”

In a statement updating its investigation of the breach, which was first reported in March, the payments processing company said that the compromised card data was limited to “Track 2” data.

Those data include account numbers and expiration dates, but not personal information like card holders’ names, addresses and Social Security numbers.

In the statement, Chief Executive Paul Garcia apologized for the incident and said the company is working to resolve issues that have arisen. Global Payments expects to provide more information about the financial impact of the data breach and the status of the investigation on its year-end earnings call on July 26.

The data breach potentially affected customers of Visa Inc , Mastercard Inc, American Express Co and Discover Financial Services, as well as major banks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.