FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Global Premium shares open 13.5 pct above IPO price
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 26, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's Global Premium shares open 13.5 pct above IPO price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore’s Global Premium Hotels Ltd traded 13.5 percent higher than their initial public offering price as the company made its market debut on Thursday.

Over the past few weeks, some Singapore IPOs have fared well on their trading debut, encouraged by a firm market. Global Premium shares traded at S$0.29 in volume of more than 77 million shares, topping the list of most actively traded stocks.

Global Premium, the hospitality arm of Fragrance Group Ltd , raised S$117 million after issuing 450 million new shares at S$0.26 each.

The company operates 23 mid-range hotels in Singapore, mostly under the “Fragrance” brand. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.