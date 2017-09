Jan 5 (Reuters) - Global Prime Partners, a brokerage and trading services provider, appointed Andrew Bole as chief operating officer.

Bole has more than 15 years of management experience in the industry and joins from IG Group Holdings where he was chief risk officer.

Global Prime provides prime brokerage and trading services to hedge funds, asset managers and professional traders. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)