UPDATE 1-Russia's Globaltrans 2011 profit rises 40 pct

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - Russian private freight operator Globaltrans said on Thursday its annual profit increased 40 percent last year to $317.2 million, ahead of expectations, while its outlook for 2012 is optimistic after a strong start to the year.

UBS analysts had been expecting a net income of $254 million, which they said was in line with consensus.

Globaltrans, seen as a barometer for the Russian economy as it transports the natural resources and metals that are its lifeblood, also said it had lowered net debt by 32 percent to $258.4 million.

The debt position frees the company up for potential acquisitions after ruling itself out of the auction for state firm Freight One late last year.

It said earlier this week it had agreed to buy nearly 10,000 new railcars for delivery in 2012, its target for the year. The purchases will be funded from borrowings and its own cash reserves.

“The combination of this recent investment in our fleet expansion and the favourable market outlook gives me confidence that Globaltrans is well-positioned to continue its profitable growth,” Chief Executive Sergey Maltsev said in a statement.

Globaltrans shares closed on Wednesday at $16.5 a GDR, up 20 percent for the year to date.

The company said overall Russian freight turnover, measured in tonnes per kilometre, increased 8 percent during the first quarter of the year on strong demand for products.

Full year dividend payments have been set at $0.64 per share, up from $0.37 a share in 2010.

Globaltrans is just over 50 percent owned by private infrastructure group N-Trans, which also co-owns recently floated firms Global Ports and road and bridge builder Mostotrest.