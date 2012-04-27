FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Freight firm buys $540 mln Metalloinvest unit
April 27, 2012 / 6:45 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Freight firm buys $540 mln Metalloinvest unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Will boost fleet of stock to around 60,000

* Will allow Metalloinvest to free up capital

* Three year service deal included

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian freight company Globaltrans Investment is buying the railcar unit of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million, boosting its fleet to around 60,000 units.

As part of the deal, Globaltrans will provide rail freight transportation and logistics services to Metalloinvest for three years.

Selling the unit will allow Metalloinvest, controlled by Arsenal football club and Facebook shareholder Alisher Usmanov, to free up capital, the company’s chief executive Eduard Potapov said.

Globaltrans said its fleet of rolling stock was nearly 48,000 at the end of 2011, while Metalloinvest’s fleet was more than 9,000 strong.

The companies said the deal was the first large scale transaction between an independent private freight rail group and a large natural resources company in Russia.

