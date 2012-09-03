FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Globaltrans profit flat, finance costs increase
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 3, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Globaltrans profit flat, finance costs increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment said on Monday that profit for the first half year was flat, as the increased costs of expanding its business offset a rise in operating profit.

Profit for the six months was $159.5 million, compared to $159.3 million the same period a year ago, it said. Revenue rose 7 percent to $967.5 million.

Globaltrans in April agreed a deal to buy the railcar unit of iron ore miner Metalloinvest for $540 million and has also been increasing its purchases of railcars. In July it raised $520 million from a share sale, giving it firepower to expand and make possible further acquisitions.

Globaltrans, which went public in 2008 at $13.25 per share, also raised cash via a secondary offering to buy a controlling stake in BaltTransServis in 2009.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.