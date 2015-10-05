FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Global X names Aaron Dillon as strategic relationship head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Global X Management Co LLC, an exchange-traded fund sponsor, appointed Aaron Dillon as head of strategic relationships.

Dillon was previously managing director at boutique asset manager KraneShares.

Global X also named Alex Ashby as director of product development and Steve Munroe as director of media planning.

Munroe was a senior analyst at Liberty Mutual Insurance’s personal insurance unit, Global X said on Monday.

Ashby, who is re-joining Global X, was involved in the company’s research, operations and product development. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

