ISTANBUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Turkish conglomerate Global Yatirim Holding said on Friday it received non-binding preliminary bids from potential buyers for a minority stake sale in its unit Global Enerji.

Raiffeisen Investment, which is managing the sale process, collected bids from strategic investors and private equity funds, Global Yatirim Holding said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)