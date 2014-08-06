FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Globe Telecom H1 profit jumps 385 pct y/y
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 6, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Globe Telecom H1 profit jumps 385 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six months ended June 30, 2014.
                       (in billion pesos)
                   2014        2013
    Net income         6.84    vs    1.41
    Core net income    7.59    vs    6.43
    Service revenue   47.70    vs   44.53
    EBITDA            19.08    vs   18.94
    
    NOTE: Globe Telecom Inc, the Philippines' second
biggest telecommunications firm competing with Philippine Long
Distance Telephone Co, is owned by local conglomerate
Ayala Corp and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
.
    Core net income excludes the impact of non-recurring
accelerated depreciation charges.
    Click on (bit.ly/1stkyQ2) to view the earnings
disclosure.
    ($1 = 43.7 pesos)
    
    

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

