UPDATE 1-Globeimmune files for $69 mln IPO

July 2 (Reuters) - Biopharmaceutical company Globeimmune Inc filed with regulators to raise up to $69 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

Wells Fargo Securities, Piper Jaffray and JMP Securities are underwriting the IPO, Globeimmune said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Globeimmune, which is partially owned by a unit of biotechnology company Celgene Corp, said it has filed an application for its common stock to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbol “GBIM.”

The Louisville, Colorado based-company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene for all cancer-related treatments, and with Gilead Sciences Inc for chronic hepatitis B virus.

The filing did not reveal the number of shares the company plans to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.