FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-GlobeImmune Hep B drug fails mid-stage study, shares plunge
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-GlobeImmune Hep B drug fails mid-stage study, shares plunge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Company developing drug with Gilead Sciences

* Hepatitis B affects 400 mln people worldwide

* Shares fall as much as 60 pct to record low (Adds background, analyst comment; updates shares)

By Amrutha Penumudi

May 27 (Reuters) - Drug developer GlobeImmune Inc said its experimental hepatitis B drug did not reduce infection in patients after 24 weeks of treatment in a mid-stage study, sending the company’s shares down as much as 60 percent to a record low.

GlobeImmune, which is developing the drug with Gilead Sciences Inc, is among several drugmakers looking to tap the demand for hepatitis B treatments as hepatitis C drugs flood the market.

Hepatitis B is being seen as the next big opportunity in the liver disease market as it is the most common liver infection, affecting about 400 million people worldwide.

However, hepatitis B infection is much more difficult to treat than hepatitis C.

GlobeImmune, which had a market value of $47 million as of Tuesday’s close, is developing three other drugs for infectious diseases and five for different types of cancers.

In the trial, the company’s hepatitis B drug, GS-4774, was tested in 178 patients who were already on oral antiviral treatment.

Gilead’s liver drugs portfolio includes its blockbuster hepatitis C drug Sovaldi and Harvoni and the company has another hepatitis B candidate, GS-9620, in its pipeline.

With GS-4774 failing the study, Gilead would have to look at other drug developers to find the right hepatitis B drug for its portfolio, analysts said.

Other companies developing hepatitis B drugs include Arrowhead Research Corp, Canada’s Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp , Isis Pharmaceuticals Inc and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

“(Gilead)... is probably watching two leading albeit early players in Hep B: Tekmira and Assembly Biosciences,” RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.

GlobeImmune’s shares were down 51.7 percent at $3.98 in noon trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

The stock, which was the top percentage loser on the exchange, hit a record low of $3.33 earlier in the session. (Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.