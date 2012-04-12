FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge funds attracting cash in 2012 rebound
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Hedge funds attracting cash in 2012 rebound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Investors put more cash into hedge funds over the past month, data from hedge fund administrator GlobeOp shows, encouraged by a rebound in financial markets and better fund performance this year.

Net inflows into hedge funds, as measured by the GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which tracks monthly net subscriptions to and redemptions from hedge funds managing around $187 billion, were 0.35 percent of that total during the month to April 1.

This was well below the previous month’s 2.02 percent inflow, but the rate may have been distorted by portfolio adjustments for the end of the quarter.

Inflows were still better than the 0.02 percent net withdrawal seen a year ago and flows at the end of the second, third or fourth quarters last year.

Hedge funds lost 5.2 percent last year, according to Hedge Fund Research, as they struggled to cope with volatile markets amidst the deepening euro zone crisis.

However, in the first three months of the year the average hedge fund is up 4.9 percent, with some big-name managers recording double-digit gains.

Crispin Odey’s Odey European fund gained 21.1 percent and Johnny de la Hey’s Tosca fund rose 13.7 percent to mid-March, while Michael Hintze’s $1.4 billion CQS Directional Opportunities fund was up 13.9 percent to end-February.

Markets have been boosted by the European Central Bank’s 1 trillion euro ($1.31 trillion) cash injection - the so-called Long Term Refinancing Operations - designed to avoid another credit crunch.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.