Hedge fund exit requests drop in April - data
#Funds News
April 21, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Hedge fund exit requests drop in April - data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Investor requests to take out cash from hedge funds dropped in April from the month before, data from fund administrator SS&C Technologies showed on Tuesday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator, a snapshot of withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under administration, measured 3.36 percent in April, down from 3.91 percent in March.

“The forward Redemption Indicator for both April and year-to-date 2015 are consistent with seasonal trends and closely in line with year-ago numbers. This suggests the hedge fund sector remains stable,” said Bill Stone, chief executive of SS&C.

The index is compiled by SS&C based on data provided by its fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of assets invested in the hedge fund sector. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
