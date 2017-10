MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Globex Bank, a top-50 Russian lender, said on Friday it has mandated UBS as the dealer for its up to $2 billion euro-commercial paper (ECP) programme.

Globex, which was bailed out by the Russian government during the 2008 financial crisis, did not say when it plans to start issuing the papers. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker)