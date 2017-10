MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized lender Globexbank appointed UBS to organise meetings with investors in Switzerland and London on a possible issue of Eurocommercial papers (ECP), a banking source said on Friday.

The meetings will take place on April 24 and April 25, the source said.

Globexbank said in March it was planning to raise up to $2 billion in the ECP programme.