FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court puts mobile technology company Globo under administration
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 3, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

Court puts mobile technology company Globo under administration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - British mobile technology firm Globo Plc , which last month disclosed financial irregularities at the company, said on Tuesday that a court had placed it under administration.

Globo, under investigation from UK’s financial watchdog, said the court had appointed Chad Griffin, Simon Kirkhope and Lisa Rickelton of consulting firm FTI Consulting as joint administrators.

The company came under the scanner last month after U.S. hedge fund and short-seller Quintessential Capital Management raised questions about Globo's revenue model and finances in a report.(bit.ly/1kHyFkU)

The report prompted the company to convene an emergency meeting, where some financial irregularities were revealed and its chief executive and chief financial officer resigned.

Trading in Globo’s shares were suspended on Oct. 23 at the request of the company. The company had a market value of 106 million pounds ($163 million) as of the stock’s last close. (1 US dollar = 0.6510 British pound) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.