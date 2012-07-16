FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Globus Medical sees IPO at $16-$18/shr
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Globus Medical sees IPO at $16-$18/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* To sell 11.76 mln shares

* Company to offer 2.9 mln shares

* Selling stockholders to offer about 8.8 mln shares

* Plans to list Class A stock on NYSE under “GMED” symbol

July 16 (Reuters) - Spinal implant manufacturer Globus Medical Inc said it expected its initial public offering of 11.76 million shares to be priced between $16 and $18 apiece.

At the midpoint of the expected price range, the offering will raise about $200 million.

The company, which filed for an IPO of up to $100 million in March, raised the offering size to $150 million in May.

Globus Medical will sell about 2.9 million shares in the offering, while selling stockholders will offer the rest.

The company earned $17.6 million on net sales of $94.7 million in the three months ended March 31.

Audubon, Pennsylvania-based Globus Medical expects to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GMED”.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Piper Jaffray are among the underwriters to the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.