Controlling shareholder to take Glorious Property private for $589 mln
November 22, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

Controlling shareholder to take Glorious Property private for $589 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Glorious Property Holdings Ltd said its controlling shareholder, Zhang Zhi Rong, offered to take the company private in a deal worth HK$4.57 billion ($589.51 million) as the depressed stock price has hurt its business.

Glorious Property said Zhang agreed to take the company private at HK$1.80 per share, representing a premium of 45 percent over the previous close. Trading in the company’s shares has remained suspended since Oct. 21.

The stock was trading at about a 58 percent discount to its net asset value before the trading suspension and the depressed stock price has hurt its reputation among customers and also business and employee morale, the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

Shares of Glorious Property rose 39.5 percent in pre-market trade as the stock resumed trading on Friday.

For the statement click:(link.reuters.com/myk84v)

$1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
