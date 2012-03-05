FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yanzhou stake in Gloucester merger up, debt down
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 5, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 6 years ago

Yanzhou stake in Gloucester merger up, debt down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Gloucester Coal said it has agreed to take a slightly smaller stake in its merger with the Australian arm of China’s Yanzhou Coal Mining Co, reflecting revised debt calculations for the two groups.

The two sides expect the deal, first announced last December, to be completed in June, after a vote by Gloucester’s shareholders.

Gloucester shareholders will own 22 percent of the merged group, down from an earlier proposal of 23 percent, with Yancoal owning the rest.

The Chinese group’s debt contribution has been reduced by A$300 million ($323 million), as a rising Aussie dollar has reduced the value of its U.S.-dollar debt. ($1 = 0.9298 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.