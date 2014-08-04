FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GLP says to buy stake in China's state-owned warehouse firm
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

GLP says to buy stake in China's state-owned warehouse firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP) said on Monday it will buy a 15.3 percent stake in China’s largest state-owned warehouse logistics company for 2 billion yuan ($324 million), and the two firms will form a joint venture to be the exclusive vehicle for the Chinese company’s logistics development projects in the country.

GLP and its partner China Materials Storage and Transportation Development Company (CMSTD) are expected to invest over 3.6 billion yuan ($583 million) to develop up to 1.3 million square meters of buildable area across China.

GLP, a provider of logistics facilities in China, Japan and Brazil, will pay 11.82 yuan per share for the 15.3 percent stake via a private placement, representing a 10 percent discount to the last transacted price of CMSTD on July 25. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.