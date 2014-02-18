GLP to get up to $2.5 billion investment from China consortium

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd said on Tuesday it expects a group of Chinese state-owned enterprises and financial institutions to invest up to $2.5 billion in the company.

GLP, a provider of logistics facilities in China, Japan and Brazil, said $2.35 billion will be invested in its wholly-owned Chinese subsidiary and $163 million in the parent company.

Its strategic partners include Bank of China Group Investment, a wholly owned unit of Bank of China, HOPU Funds and a large Chinese insurance company, GLP said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, the company said.

GLP shares closed up 1.8 percent, posting the biggest daily rise in more than two months.