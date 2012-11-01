FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's GLP to raise $1.3 bln from Japan REIT
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2012 / 9:26 AM / in 5 years

Singapore's GLP to raise $1.3 bln from Japan REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Global Logistic Properties Ltd, one of the world’s largest operators of warehouses and other logistics facilities, said on Thursday it is setting up a real estate investment trust in Japan with 30 properties.

The properties are worth $2.6 billion and the Singapore firm expects to raise a net $1.3 billion from the sale. GLP intends to use the proceeds primarily for investment in China and Japan.

“As sole sponsor, GLP will act as the property and asset manager of the J-REIT. Accordingly, GLP will receive asset and property management fees, as well as fees arising from the subsequent acquisition and disposition of properties,” GLP said in a statement.

In Japan, GLP now has 68 wholly owned logistics facilities and another 15 that are owned by a joint venture. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.