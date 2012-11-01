Singapore's GLP to raise $1.3 bln from Japan REIT

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Global Logistic Properties Ltd, one of the world’s largest operators of warehouses and other logistics facilities, said on Thursday it is setting up a real estate investment trust in Japan with 30 properties.

The properties are worth $2.6 billion and the Singapore firm expects to raise a net $1.3 billion from the sale. GLP intends to use the proceeds primarily for investment in China and Japan.

“As sole sponsor, GLP will act as the property and asset manager of the J-REIT. Accordingly, GLP will receive asset and property management fees, as well as fees arising from the subsequent acquisition and disposition of properties,” GLP said in a statement.

In Japan, GLP now has 68 wholly owned logistics facilities and another 15 that are owned by a joint venture. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)