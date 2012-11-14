FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's GLP gets approval for Tokyo listing of Japan trust
November 14, 2012 / 8:47 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore's GLP gets approval for Tokyo listing of Japan trust

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd (GLP), one of the world’s largest warehouse operators, said it has obtained approval from the Tokyo Stock Exchange to list a real estate investment trust with Japanese assets on the bourse.

GLP said it expects to maintain a stake of around 15 percent in the Japan REIT upon completion of the initial public offering.

The Singapore-based warehouse operator plans to raise net cash proceeds of about $1.3 billion through the REIT, which could have properties worth up to a total of $2.7 billion. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

