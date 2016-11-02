FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
CIC Group weighs bid for Singapore's GLP - Bloomberg
November 2, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 10 months ago

CIC Group weighs bid for Singapore's GLP - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Singapore's Global Logistic Properties Ltd has attracted takeover interest from an investor group that includes sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) , Bloomberg said.

CIC, Hopu Investment Management and Hillhouse Capital Management have held talks about making a joint offer for GLP, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/2fczpNK). GLP has a market value of about $6.2 billion.

GLP said in a statement that it is not in discussions with "the above referenced investor group at this time. The company remains committed to enhancing shareholder value and continues to review and assess potential opportunities."

CIC wasn't aware of the report, a representative of the Chinese wealth fund said, declining to comment further.

The report said there's no certainty that the consortium will proceed with a bid, and any deal will depend on the willingness of GLP's biggest shareholder, Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte.

A group of Chinese firms that included Hopu Investment Management, agreed to invest up to $2.5 billion in GLP's China business in 2014. reut.rs/2fcu9tw

GLP shares were up 11 percent on Wednesday afternoon in Singapore. (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
